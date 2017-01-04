Lilly Higgins: Forget avocados and kale – 2017 will see purple reign

January is when all of the predictions for the year ahead are at their peak and I love hearing about food trends. Not because I’m eager to try out a newly discovered berry from an island untouched by mankind but rather because it can be amusing and some are even contradictory.

I don’t have 2016’s forecast to hand but I’d warrant avocados and coconut everything were high on the list. I do think this year will see a backlash to all of the “clean eating” and a return to more comfort food encouraged by the warmth of the hygge blanket we’ve all cosied up in over the festive season. We’ve been suffering from green leaf overkill and are so over kale.

According to US grocery chain Whole Foods, 2017 is when purple will reign. From purple asparagus to cauliflower, pretty lilac hues will grace vegetable aisles all year. A few months ago I was stopped in my tracks at my local farmers’ market when I spotted a purple cauliflower. It really is a thing of beauty among the muddy carrots and dark leafy cabbages.

The rise of vegetarianism is here to stay though. Meat Free Monday is gaining a strong following while consumers are enjoying discovering the versatility, and affordability, of vegetables. “Flexitarianism” is making strides too. It’s the way I’ve been eating for the past few years. I’m on a vegan diet some days and then I have a gorgeous loin of venison with cacao jus the next. It’s less regimental and a more relaxed approach to eating.

Spirals

Pasta is one of the foods set to carry on it’s downward spiral while the intake of spiralised vegetables are on the up. Wheat-free pasta alternatives are gaining popularity thanks to the efforts of companies such as Leaves who produce grain-free pasta using buckwheat and chickpeas at their Dublin facility.

Hand in hand with the rise in slightly healthy comfort food is the all day breakfast. Breakfast dishes that can be enjoyed at any time of day. A few weeks ago I wrote about my love of breakfast burritos and eggs Benedict is another favourite of mine. Any dish featuring poached eggs with hollandaise sauce is divine. With a few crisp rashers of bacon it’s eggs Benedict, spinach for eggs Florentine or smoked salmon for the eggs royale. It makes a gorgeous dinner or lunch with some good, crusty sourdough toast. One of my favourite places for eggs royale is the Crawford Gallery cafe in Cork. I always get the royale with spinach too, such a treat.