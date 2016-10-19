Lilly Higgins: A tasty curry for people in a hurry

This cauliflower bhaji recipe is perfect for this time of year. It’s bursting with vegetables and has a warming fragrant broth to go with it. It’s delicious on its own and makes a really nice vegetarian main course or can be served with rice or naan bread. I sometimes add cubed potatoes or peas too to make it more like aloo gobi matar.

This bhaji is wetter than that though, more like a curry. You can omit the water if you want a drier dish. It can of course be the perfect vegan main course by using coconut yogurt. There is something cooling and tropical about smooth coconut yogurt. I really love it and have been practicing making my own at home but it’s never as thick as the commercial variety. It often works out more expensive too as I try to buy the purest organic coconut milk, as that ensures that the cultures will thrive when making yogurt. If you haven’t tried making yogurt at home yourself, then give it a go. All you need is cow’s or goat’s milk or a vegan alternative like coconut milk and some probiotic capsules from the pharmacy.

Experiment with different quantities and see what works for you. I’ve never been able to use yogurt makers and prefer to just use a wide-mouthed flask or kilner jar. Irish health food writer Susan Jane White has a great coconut yogurt recipe available online.

I’ve served this gorgeous spicy bhaji with monkfish tails. Also known as poor man’s lobster. The texture of monkfish is very like prawn or lobster in its sweetness. Monkfish tails are so easy to fillet, simply let your knife follow the main bone and separate the fillet off as you cut. Make sure you remove the tough outer skin too. I just dusted the fillets with flour and fried quickly.This meaty fish stands up very well to the spices and could also be cooked in the pot with the cauliflower.

Simply cut the fish into bite-size pieces and arrange on top. Place the lid on and leave to simmer for a few minutes until they are opaque and cooked through. I often do this when I’m in a hurry and it makes a delicious fish curry.

CAULIFLOWER BHAJI WITH MONKFISH: SERVES 3-6

Ingredients

2tbs coconut oil

250ml water

400g tinned chopped tomatoes

1 head cauliflower

2 onions, diced

1 inch fresh ginger, peeled & finely chopped

2 cloves garlic

2tbs garam masala or curry powder

450g baby spinach leaves

4tbs Greek yogurt

2tbs nigella seeds

15g fresh coriander leaves, roughly chopped

Juice of 1 lime

4-6 small monkfish tails, filleted

Flour

Method

Melt the coconut oil in a large heavy based pan over a medium heat. Add the onion and saute till beginning to soften. Add the ginger and cauliflower. Cook for about three minutes before adding the garam masala. Stir to coat everything evenly and toast the spices slightly before adding the tomato and water. Season with salt and bring to the boil. Reduce the heat and simmer for about 10-12 minutes.

Fillet the monkfish tails and dust lightly in flour. Fry for 3-4 minutes on each side till golden and cooked through. Keep warm in the oven.

Stir all of the spinach leaves into the pot and place the lid on. Simmer for another five minutes. Check that the cauliflower is tender and the spinach is wilted. Remove from the heat. Stir in the lime juice and coriander leaves. Divide the curry between four or six bowls, top with the monkfish, a dollop of yogurt and sprinkle with the nigella seeds.