Lilly Higgins: A savoury start to the school year

Savoury muffins make for a lovely alternative to sandwiches

Lilly Higgins

Rye, cheese and chive muffins

Rye, cheese and chive muffins

 

We always made queen cakes, now known as cupcakes or buns, when we were little. Helping to place the paper cases in the trays and throwing in handfuls of sultanas were my favourite things to do. It’s ritualistic and familiar.

The smell of dried fruit soaking in tea for brack takes me right back to when I was five, helping to stir the batter and make a wish. Baking can be nostalgic like that. It can evoke all kinds of emotions. Each time our oven is humming and flour gets dusted all over the kitchen floor as my kids help to weigh out ingredients, we are creating memories.

Now that my eldest has started primary school, we need to prioritise the packed lunch. Like most four-year-olds, he has his preferences. A lunchbox full of cake would be his ideal sustenance but instead we have had to choose from his favourite healthy foods.

It’s fantastic that his school is encouraging healthy lunches. At the moment he packs gherkins, pomegranate, a sandwich and dried apple rings. Almost anything can find its way into his lunchbox, but I’ve had to hide the pungent pickled onions.

Lately he has really been enjoying these savoury muffins. They’re a lovely alternative to sandwiches, even though they have much the same ingredients.

I use this basic muffin recipe as a vehicle for other flavours. A swirl of pesto or tapenade in each is divine or some chopped semi-sun-dried tomatoes. Herbs such as oregano, thyme and a little rosemary are ideal here. Use strong-flavoured cheese or these will turn out like bland little breads. Any leftover pieces of Parmesan can be added, or you could crumble a little feta on top just before baking.

I use chives for a classic cheese-and-onion flavour. They’re quite subtle but give a great fresh taste. Sautéed red onion is lovely, too, or a few tablespoons of red onion marmalade.

I’ve used rye flour here for a change. It gives a slightly denser crumb with great flavour and texture. I like to use different flours when I can, instead of always using plain white. Each different type lends its own flavours and characteristics. Spelt is lovely and light for savoury muffins, too. You can of course use plain flour if you want.

This muffin mix can be doubled successfully or baked in a tin for a savoury loaf. There is something so pleasing about individual portions, however.

These light little muffins freeze really well once fully cooled. You can place them into the lunchbox frozen and they will be defrosted by lunchtime. They’re delicious for dinner, too, alongside bowls of creamy tomato soup or chowder.

RYE, CHEESE AND CHIVE MUFFINS: MAKES 12

Ingredients
150g plain flour
100g rye flour
2tsp baking powder
Generous pinch of sea salt
1 egg, beaten
250ml milk 90ml vegetable oil
100g mature cheddar, grated
2tbs chives, finely snipped (use a scissors)

Method
Preheat the oven to 200 degrees. Line a muffin tray with paper cases.

Sift the flours, baking powder and salt together in a large mixing bowl. Stir the cheese through the mixture.

Whisk the egg, milk and oil together in a jug.

Pour the wet ingredients into the dry and add the chives. Mix until just combined.

Divide the batter between the 12 cases.

Bake for 20-25 minutes, until the muffin is lightly golden and springs back when pressed.

Leave to cool on a rack before storing in an airtight container.

These muffins freeze well and will defrost on the way to school or work.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.