Let the good times roll: free food and 40% off Champagne

Dine in Dublin, the city’s festival of eating out (February 27th-March 5th), takes to the streets for a Taste Tour offering members of the public free lunchtime cooking demonstrations and tasting sessions on board a vintage double decker bus.

The bus will be parked at various locations across the inner city and chefs from five restaurants participating in the festival will be cooking and sharing samples of their work. The 30 seats on board and additional outside seating will be allocated on a first come first served basis. There will also be music from Spin 103.8, competitions and giveaways.

The Dine in Dublin taste Tour kicks off this Friday, February 24th, at Upper Liffey Street (at the side of M&S), noon to 3pm. The following day it moves to Central Bank Plaza on Fownes Street Upper (noon-3pm). On Monday, February 27th, the bus will be parked on O’Connell Street, outside Clerys (1-3pm). It returns to Central Bank Plaza on Tuesday, February 28th (noon-3pm) and Upper Liffey Street on March 1st (noon-3pm).

The restaurants which will have chefs cooking in the open kitchen on board the bus include Saba (head chef Tao Trakoolwattana will cook on the first day of the promotion); Medley by Andrew Rudd; Flanagan’s; VnV at the Radisson Blu; Platform 61; Zaragoza and The Woollen Mills.

For the full list of restaurants participating in Dine In Dublin, promotional events and special menus, see dineindublin.ie

Corks popping

Champagne corks will be popping with even more regularity than usual at Ely Wine Bar at 22 Ely Place in Dublin 2, this Friday and Saturday night (February 24th and 25th).

The wine bar and restaurant run by husband and wife Erik and Michelle Robson is offering 40 per cent off bottles of Bollinger, Taittinger, Charpentier, Dravigny, Charles Heidsieck or Krug, from 10pm to close on Fridays and Saturday nights.

ADVERTISEMENT

The discount, which is “ongoing”, with no stated expiry date, brings the price of an entry level bottle of Domaine Dravigny Cuvée Ambre Brut to €41.40 instead of €69. Bollinger Spécial Cuvée will come in at €57 instead of €95, and the vintage La Grand Année at €81 (€135).

The further down the list you go, the better the value, so a bottle of Krug Grand Cuvée will be available for €165 instead of €275. The offer applies to bottles only, not glasses.