Let the good times roll: free food and 40% off Champagne

Great food deals in the capital this week, as Dine in Dublin takes to the streets, and you can get cut-price bubbly

Updated: 17 minutes ago
Marie Claire Digby

 

Dine in Dublin, the city’s festival of eating out (February 27th-March 5th), takes to the streets for a Taste Tour offering members of the public free lunchtime cooking demonstrations and tasting sessions on board a vintage double decker bus.

The bus will be parked at various locations across the inner city and chefs from five restaurants participating in the festival will be cooking and sharing samples of their work. The 30 seats on board and additional outside seating will be allocated on a first come first served basis. There will also be music from Spin 103.8, competitions and giveaways.

The Dine in Dublin taste Tour kicks off this Friday, February 24th, at Upper Liffey Street (at the side of M&S), noon to 3pm. The following day it moves to Central Bank Plaza on Fownes Street Upper (noon-3pm). On Monday, February 27th, the bus will be parked on O’Connell Street, outside Clerys (1-3pm). It returns to Central Bank Plaza on Tuesday, February 28th (noon-3pm) and Upper Liffey Street on March 1st (noon-3pm).

The restaurants which will have chefs cooking in the open kitchen on board the bus include Saba (head chef Tao Trakoolwattana will cook on the first day of the promotion); Medley by Andrew Rudd; Flanagan’s; VnV at the Radisson Blu; Platform 61; Zaragoza and The Woollen Mills.

For the full list of restaurants participating in Dine In Dublin, promotional events and special menus, see dineindublin.ie

Corks popping

Champagne corks will be popping with even more regularity than usual at Ely Wine Bar at 22 Ely Place in Dublin 2, this Friday and Saturday night (February 24th and 25th).

The wine bar and restaurant run by husband and wife Erik and Michelle Robson is offering 40 per cent off bottles of Bollinger, Taittinger, Charpentier, Dravigny, Charles Heidsieck or Krug, from 10pm to close on Fridays and Saturday nights.

The discount, which is “ongoing”, with no stated expiry date, brings the price of an entry level bottle of Domaine Dravigny Cuvée Ambre Brut to €41.40 instead of €69. Bollinger Spécial Cuvée will come in at €57 instead of €95, and the vintage La Grand Année at €81 (€135).

The further down the list you go, the better the value, so a bottle of Krug Grand Cuvée will be available for €165 instead of €275. The offer applies to bottles only, not glasses.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.