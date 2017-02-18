Jordan Bourke: ‘I want to reclaim the word healthy’

The Irish chef and writer’s latest book is all about getting people into baking and fermenting

Marie Claire Digby

 

“We need to stop victimising ingredients and find a healthy balance.” Bravo, Jordan Bourke, for that common-sense approach to eating – an all-too-rare concept in a genre littered with far too many “diet” books that demonise one food or another.

In his new book, Healthy Baking (Orion, £20), the Irish chef and food writer says he wants to “reclaim the word healthy”, and get people into baking and fermenting. “People are so scared of these two areas, particularly ferments, but they really are the most gratifying and enjoyable – and healthy – kitchen pursuits.”

Bourke has always had an interest in cooking with “alternative” ingredients, as his earlier books, The Guilt-free Gourmet and The Natural Kitchen, demonstrated. So while you will find sugar used in his latest book, it will be maple syrup, honey or coconut palm sugar in preference to refined white cane sugar. A variety of non-dairy milks, such as rice, almond and coconut, and gluten-free grains feature too.

But that doesn’t mean it is a collection of worthy and righteous recipes. There are luscious cakes and pies and indulgent savoury quiches and tarts too. Baking is taken literally – so baked vegetable recipes make the cut, and a whole chapter is devoted to turning bread – fresh and also stale – into a complete meal.

Bourke lives in London with his South Korean wife, fashion designer Rejina Pyo, with whom he co-authored My Korean Kitchen, which won the Fortnum & Mason and Observer Food Monthly cookbook awards.

His interest in sourdough came from the research he did into kimchi for that book. “They’re both ferments in their own right,” he says, and his is one of the most straightforward guides I’ve come across on making and nurturing a sourdough starter, and baking a basic spelt sourdough loaf.

“It takes about two to four loaves to get into the swing of things, but after that it is second nature.”

Bourke is a food stylist as well as a consultant chef and writer, so this book is as beautifully arranged and artfully photographed as you’d expect, while retaining a relaxed, natural feel.

“This has been one of my favourite books to write. I hope it pushes people a little bit out of their comfort zone – in a good way,” he says. A similar challenge faces the author and his wife in the coming weeks as they prepare for the arrival of their first child. “There’s lots of batch cooking for the freezer going on at the moment,” he says.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.