It’s game on with Irish venison

Lean, flavoursome venison is the centrepiece of these impressive dishes. Photographs: Harry Weir

Vanessa Greenwood, Gary O'Hanlon

 

VANESSA’S WAY: ROAST VENISON WITH PUMPKIN BARLEY RISOTTO AND JUNIPER JUS

I used to cook for a corporate pheasant shoot in Wicklow. After preparing a huge vat of broth for the beaters, I prepared lunch with whatever quarry the estate’s game keeper provided.

My love of venison began in that kitchen. As Sika deer have replaced the larger beasts that used to be eaten, marinading joints before roasting isn’t necessary.

Ras el hanout venison loin with Valrhona chocolate sauce, candied turnip and berries Ras el hanout venison loin with Valrhona chocolate sauce, candied turnip and berries
Roast venison with pumpkin barley risotto and juniper jus Roast venison with pumpkin barley risotto and juniper jus
Select for slide 1 Select for slide 2

With two days advance notice, your butcher should be happy to prepare and bard the joint with streaky rashers.

Stock your freezer with venison by ordering online at ballinwillinhousefarm.com (the largest venison herd in Ireland).

GARY’S WAY: RAS EL HANOUT VENISON LOIN WITH VALRHONA CHOCOLATE SAUCE, CANDIED TURNIP AND BERRIES

It’s hard to think of any other ingredient that we use in Viewmount House that gets our minds racing more than venison. We toy with the idea of using the previous season’s classics, but in the end we almost always want to play around and do something different with it.

It was many moons ago when the master himself, chef Kevin Thornton, gave me my first taste of venison with Valrhona chocolate. As has been the case for 20-plus years, he has been ahead of us all.

The key thing with venison is to get your timings perfect. As it is extremely lean, it’ll go from perfect to overcooked in seconds. Practice makes perfect, but I’m sure cooking this one over and over won’t bother anyone.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.