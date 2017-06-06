Irish female cheesemakers win gold at British Cheese Awards

The three women behind Durrus Óg took the top honour for Irish cheese at annual awards

Updated: 55 minutes ago
Marie Claire Digby

Cheesemakers Ann McCarthy, Jeffa Gill and Sarah Hennessy, winners of Best Irish Cheese at the British Cheese Awards

Cheesemakers Ann McCarthy, Jeffa Gill and Sarah Hennessy, winners of Best Irish Cheese at the British Cheese Awards

 

Durrus Óg, a semi-soft cows’ milk cheese made by a team of three female cheesemakers in West Cork, has been named Best Irish Cheese at the British Cheese Awards in Somerset. Irish cheeses claimed two gold, six silver and 11 bronze medals, from a total of 319 awarded at the competition which took place in Somerset.

Jeffa Gill has been making Durrus in the Coomkeen valley on the Sheep’s Head peninsula since 1979, and is one of the original Irish farmhouse cheesemakers.

She was joined in the business last year by her daughter Sarah Hennessy, who previously managed the Sheridan’s Cheesemongers’ shop in Galway for 12 years. In that role, she has judged many cheese awards, including the World Cheese Awards, the Irish Cheese Awards, the Spanish Cheese Awards, and the Great Taste Awards. The third team member in the business is their neighbour Ann McGrath.

Eaten young

The women make four cheeses sold under the Durrus label, and their British Cheese Awards winner is a semi-soft cheese with a distinctive pink rind, aged for only 10 days and designed to be eaten young, at two to four weeks. They also won a bronze medal for their original Durrus cheese, and both are influenced by “the peninsula’s clear salt air which shapes the cheese’s flavour as it ages”, they say.

In describing the difference between their original Durrus cheese and the younger variety, Hennessy says: “I always liken the Óg to a Reblochon – it has that soft, smooth, silky texture as opposed to the Durrus, which has more of an unctuous bite. The flavour is lighter, more floral and sweet, as opposed to the gentle earthiness of Durrus.”

Durrus Óg, a semi soft washed rind cow’s milk cheese designed to be eaten at between two and four weeks old
Durrus Óg, a semi soft washed rind cow’s milk cheese designed to be eaten at between two and four weeks old

“The original 1979 recipe Durrus cheese has a semi-soft consistency with a pinky-orange washed rind. Matured in the curing rooms on the farm, it is best eaten at between five and eight weeks old.”

Supreme champion

The supreme champion at the awards was the Best English Cheese winner, Pavé Cobble, an aged fresh cheese made in Somerset. The champion retailer title was claimed by Marks & Spencer.

Durrus Óg won gold in its category, and only other Irish cheese to take gold was Carbery Group’s extra mature cheddar. The Cork company also claimed bronze medals for its mature cheddar, red Leicester and reduced fat cheeses.

St Tola Irish goat’s cheese made in Co Clare collected two silver medals, as did two cheeses in the “flavour added” and “blended” categories, made by Old Irish Creamery in Co Limerick. Crozier Blue sheep’s cheese made by J&L Grubb in Co Tipperary took silver in its class as did Burren Gold cheese with garlic and nettle.

Gubbeen Farmhouse from Co Cork won two bronze medals, for its original and smoked cheeses, as did Boyne Valley Farmhouse Cheese in Co Meath, for its blue cheese and Tomme. Carrigbyrne Humming Bark from Co Wexford, Burren Gold plain and Old Irish Creamery smoked were the other Irish cheeses to take home bronze in their categories.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.