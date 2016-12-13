Imagine an avo-toast emoji, with bacon

If you thought avocado toast had peaked, well now it just might have. The on-trend breakfast components are among hundreds of new and updated emoji in the iOS 10.2 update.

iPhone and iPad users (the updates are not yet available on Android) can now specify that they want their avo-toast with bacon on the side, and maybe a boiled rather than a fried egg, when deciding where to go for brunch. And the choice of bread isn’t limited to a plain loaf – there are baguette and croissant emoji too.

The new food smorgasbord is part of an expansion of the emoji keyboard in the software update, including more diverse characters and professions – so you can let your pals know your brunch is being cooked by a female chef. Though by the time you’ve waded through the emoji options, last orders might have been called.

The facial expressions range has increased – whether you’ll want to use the drooling smiley is debatable – and animals and sports have also been expanded.

Healthier

The virtual menu is now a whole lot healthier – with salad appearing alongside the burger, chips and hotdog – both on a plate and in a bowl. There are more fruit and vegetables to choose from, including sliced cucumber, should the need arise.

A glass of milk joins the beverage options (and there’s also what appears to be a generous tumbler of whiskey). Tea drinkers seeking to emote will still have to make do with what looks suspiciously like a cup of coffee, but at least it now comes on a saucer.

The bento box has had a makeover, and there’s a bigger a bigger choice of sushi (salmon as well as tuna). The saki flask and cup now look like themselves, rather than a weird condiment set, and though you won’t be able to eat your meal with chopsticks, you can now order up a spoon.

Dining choices have also been expanded, so if you fancy meeting your mates for a paella, you can do so without resorting to words.

There’s even a peanut in the mix, so you can be allergy-aware.