Gift grub: tasty presents to make in time for Christmas

Thoughtful without being too gushing, edible gifts are always welcome- and don't forget that pretty boxes, tins and bottles make all the difference

Eunice Power

If you are looking for lovely gift boxes and jars try Sostrene Grene

Giving homemade gifts at Christmas is both subtle and thoughtful, without being too gushing. You are letting someone know that you are thinking of them, and in some cases thanking them for their help throughout the year, without being too extravagant.

With three weeks to go to Christmas, I had better get cracking as I have no start made. I have been collecting pretty boxes, tins and bottles so I consider myself highly organised. Now all I need is a free morning to let the industry begin.

Incidentally, if you are looking for lovely gift boxes and jars, I discovered a treasure trove of them in Cork recently, in a new shop called Sostrene Grene, on Patrick Street. I almost had to be surgically removed from its shelves of fabulous merchandise (the Danish company also has shops in Dublin, Athlone and Belfast).

I dread Christmas shopping so investing my time and energy into the creation of unique edible gifts is a great way of avoiding the clamour of commercialism and spending quite enjoyable hours in the kitchen.

