Get a pizza the action in Dublin

Almost everybody loves a pizza or a plate of pasta, so it’s no wonder Italian is one of the world’s most celebrated cuisines. The Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs is backing a worldwide campaign to promote the country’s food heritage and the links between Italian food, culture and art, which will run from November 21st-27th.

There are more than 1,300 events across 110 countries lined-up, including an attractive programme of events in Dublin.

One of the events worthy of early booking is a tutored tasting of balsamic vinegar from six to 100 years old, paired with an organic Parmesan cheese, Casello 240, from Fratelli Rossi.

This will be preceded by an introductory talk by Michele Sartori of Acetaia Giusti. This event, at 6.30pm on Tuesday, November 22nd, is free to attend (places will be limited), and will take place at the Italian Institute of Culture, 11 Fitzwilliam Square East, Dublin 2.

The Institute will also host a book launch for Itinerari Gastronomici, by authors Marco Giannantonio and Maurizio Mastrangelo of Flavour of Italy Group, which includes the Pinocchio restaurants. This, too, is free to attend and will take place at 6.30pm on Monday, November 21st.

The Dunne & Crescenzi restaurants are also participating, with a Chianti Classico wine tasting at the South Frederick Street branch (6pm, November 23rd); dinner with a screening of La Cena, by Ettore Scola, at the L’Officina in Dundrum Town Centre (7.30pm, November 25th); and a cookery workshop with D&C founder Stefano Crescenzi at L’Officina at Kildare Village (noon, November 26th).

Ciao Bella Roma on Parliament Street will host a five-course Italian dinner “with a twist”, with each course served with a different wine (6.30pm, November 23rd; reservations close November 16th).

Gusto Parkgate, on Parkgate Street, has a dinner event for lovers of Italian cuisine and literature, with dishes mentioned in books, such as the Sicilian arancini favoured by Inspector Montalbano (7pm, November 27th; reservations close November 24th).

Pizza chef Michele Hogas, who is certified by the Accademia Pizzaioli Italiani, will share the secrets of a great pizza, from making and kneading dough to rolling, topping and cooking, at a masterclass at Al Vesuvio restaurant in Meeting House Square (2-5pm, November 27th).

Bookings for these events should be made with the venues.

The Irish programme for the “First Week of Italian Cuisine in the World” is organised in partnership with Dunne & Crescenzi, Flavour of Italy Group, Gusto Parkgate, Italicatessen, Little Italy, Panem, Acetaia Giuseppe Giusti, Al Vesuvio, Ciao Bella Roma and Pinocchio.

The programme of events in full can be viewed here at the Italian Institute of Culture’s website.