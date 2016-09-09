Food File: Refuelling, butcher training and a well-earned sherry

The latest food news from around the country

Marie Claire Digby

Pat Whelan (right) with Tom Carton at James Whelan butcher’s shop in Avoca, Monkstown, Co Dublin. Photograph: Dave Meehan

Pat Whelan (right) with Tom Carton at James Whelan butcher’s shop in Avoca, Monkstown, Co Dublin. Photograph: Dave Meehan

 

REFUELLING STOPS ON CULTURE NIGHT
A blind food taste test – with prizes – and tours of the very cool Fumbally Stables in Dublin 8; tapas in the wintergarden at the National Gallery; African and Asian food tasting, storytelling and a photo exhibition at ActionAid Ireland at 172 Granby Place, Dublin 1, and a food market and food stalls at Christ Church Cathedral, are among the places to refuel in the capital during Culture Night next Friday, September 16th. Around the country, there’s a hands-on bread workshop at Ormston House in Limerick; an international food tasting event in Oranmore in Galway and late opening at the English Market in Cork. For the full programme of events, see culturenight.ie

TRAIN TO BE A BUTCHER
James Whelan Butchers is investing €100,000 in a new, fully-accredited scholarship programme for apprentice butchers. The three-year course will be open to 10 candidates initially, and the training will be undertaken at James Whelan Butcher shops in Clonmel, Monkstown, Rathcoole and Kilmacanogue.

The Butchery Academy is a partnership with Butchery Excellence Ireland, and the first programme begins on October 10th. Founder Pat Whelan says, “The Butcher Academy is an opportunity for us as a company to select and help shape 10 great people as butchers, to share our ethos with them, and equip them with the essential skills to ensure that there is a new generation of butchers in Ireland as committed to their craft as we are to ours.”

Students will rotate between the company’s shops, and will be paid as a full-time team member while training. Applications are now being accepted. jameswhelanbutchers.com

SHERRY WELL DONE
Sherry is all the rage at the moment, and Cava restaurant in Galway is running a festival dedicated to the wine, running all this month. Highlights include a sherry wine dinner with John Wilson on Thursday, September 28th (€45, prebooking essential), and sherry and food pairing masterclasses with chef JP McMahon (Friday, September 23rd) and certified sherry educator Paddy Murphy (Friday, September 30th). Every Tuesday, diners at the restaurant will be offered a sherry aperitif, and every Sunday afternoon there will be music from Los Truenos. The third reprint of the Cava cookbook launches in the restaurant on Saturday, September 10th, 3-5pm, all welcome.

LUNCHTIME CULTURE TOUR
Here’s something different to do in your lunchbreak if you work in Dublin or you’re visiting the city. EPIC Ireland, the museum of the Irish diaspora in the IFSC, has launched a lunchtime experience. For €18 per person you get a “taster tour” of the museum’s 20 galleries and a takeaway lunch from the Bakehouse Express in the CHQ Building. Sandwiches, soups, salads and a choice of drink are included in the ticket price. The lunchtime tour is available between noon at 2.30pm, Monday to Friday. It must be prebooked and prepaid, by telephoning 01-5313688. epicirelandchq.com

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.