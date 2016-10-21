Food File: Eat in the Green Barn, Galway roasts and award-winning steak

Barn life

The Green Barn restaurant and shop has opened at Burtown House in Athy, Co Kildare, which is home to four generations of the Fennell family. Photographer James Fennell and his wife Joanna have worked with gardener Dermot Carey to restore the extensive walled vegetable garden, and this will supply the restaurant with organic produce.

Two hours between ground and plate is the promise; the vegetable crops will be supplemented by beef from a nearby organic farm, locally sourced chickens and eggs, and their own pigs. There’s also a pizza menu, cooked in a wood-fired oven.

“We like to sell what we like to buy,” they say, and the range of food products, interiors accessories and books in the shop reflects the couple’s exquisite taste.

The Green Barn is open Wednesday-Sunday. See burtownhouse.ie, tel: 059-8623148.

Meaty Sundays

Wines from Spain is partnering with The Twelve Hotel in Barna, Galway and 1826 Adare for two Sunday roast events, pairing Irish meat with the wines of Ribera del Duero.

On Sunday, October 23rd, at West restaurant at The Twelve, chef Martin O’Donnell will be barbecuing lamb that has been marinated in Ribera del Duero for three days. The feast will also include roast pumpkin soup with chorizo oil and sheep’s yoghurt, and Killary mussels and clam stew. Wines from the region will be selected by the hotel’s managing director and sommelier Fergus O’Halloran to complement the feast, which starts at 4pm. Tickets, €55, from 091-597000.

On Sunday, November 13th, it’s chef Wade Murphy’s turn, and he has chosen the theme of a place on a plate for his event at 1826 Adare. Roast rib of beef from butcher Garrett Landers will be the main course, and he will also serve crab cocktail with spicy gazpacho, and spicy roast pumpkin soup with crisp sage, bacon crumb and fried bread. With wines included the price of this dinner, starting at 6pm, is €50. Tickets from 061-396004.

ADVERTISEMENT

Beefy bronze

SuperValu’s Signature Tastes Irish striploin steak won a bronze medal at the 2016 World Steak Challenge in London. There were 83 steaks from 17 countries – including beef big hitters Brazil and the US – in contention. The Hereford striploins are supplied to SuperValu by Kepak, and are 21-day matured.