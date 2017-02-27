Flippin’ heck, they’re good

If Pancake Tuesday doesn’t bring out the flip side to your personality, and you prefer to let someone else create your fluffy stack, crisp crepe or gluten-free galette, here are some top spots around the country where you can indulge without the frying, or the washing-up.

1. Gino’s Gelato is offering free crepes to the first 20 customers into each of the 14 branches nationwide – Galway, Waterford, Bray, Arklow, Newbridge and eight across Dublin city and county. Form an orderly queue; opening times vary.

2. Chef Kevin Aherne still uses the recipe for “small, light, buttermilk pancakes” that he scribbled into his first ever recipe journal 15 years ago. On Tuesday, he will be serving them at The Greenroom at Sage restaurant in Midleton, with either local honey (€5), or with Woodside Farm bacon, fried egg, spinach and Bearnaise sauce (€9). They are on special this week, but go on the regular breakfast/brunch menu from next week.

3. Yogism’s two Dublin venues, at George’s Arcade and 23 Dawson Street, have three healthy pancake options, all made with buckwheat flour. The original is served with berries, pecans, Greek yoghurt and honey; the protein has a scoop of whey protein added and almond butter instead of honey, and the vegan has coconut yoghurt, almond nibs, caramelised pineapple and almond butter (€7.50-€8.25).

4. At Fisher’s, the clothes shop and cafe in Newtownmountkennedy, Co Wicklow, it is Teddy Bear Pancake Picnic week, with pancakes, berries and chocolate, and a juice (€5.95), served to cuddly toys and their accompanying humans.

5. At Herbstreet at Hanover Quay in Grand Canal Dock, they say “pancakes make people happy”, so you can get your lols with a breakfast stack (short, €6 or tall, €8) of fluffy American-style pancakes and a variety of toppings.

6. In Limerick, the Limerick Strand Hotel is setting up a pancake station that will be in action all day Tuesday. Breakfasters can indulge in as many as they can manage, while at lunch a free pancake will be served with every main course. Takeaway stacks can also be purchased for €5.

7. At Faithlegg House Hotel in Waterford, chef Jenny Flynn is adding dillisk dried seaweed to her savoury pancakes, which will be served with baby spinach, Cashel Blue cheese and toasted walnuts. Her sweet pancakes (without dillisk) version will have Muldoon’s liqueur syrup, vanilla ice-cream and caramelised bananas. Both will be available in the hotel’s Aylward lounge bar.

8. There are both sweet and savoury crepes on the menu at Lemon Crepe & Coffee Co in Dublin (Dawson Street and South William Street), with no fewer than 34 savoury options. You can request a buckwheat galette instead of a normal wheat flour crepe, and if you are a traditionalist, they do buttermilk pancakes too.

9. The Trinity City Hotel in Dublin 2 has a special pancake menu running all day Tuesday. Savoury options include pancakes stuffed with chicken, wild mushrooms and tarragon sauce (€11.95), with roast veg and smoked pepper and tomato sauce (€9.95), or goat’s cheese and sweet onion (€9.95). Golden syrup and fresh cream (€7) is one of the sweet options.

10. In Tralee, Co Kerry, Dott’s Bar at the Rose Hotel has an intriguing “smoked salmon and cream cheese pinwheel pancake” onthe menu. Don’t panic, there will be traditional pancakes with sugar and lemon (€6) on offer too.