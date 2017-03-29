Finally, the return of wonderful wild garlic

Wild garlic, wild leek, wild pea, little cabbage flowers, sheep’s and wood sorrel: this is Ireland’s early spring bounty and it is truly wonderful

Updated: about a minute ago
JP McMahon

Wild Ramsons, also known as wild garlic, near Port Eynon, Gower Peninsula, Wales

Wild Ramsons, also known as wild garlic, near Port Eynon, Gower Peninsula, Wales

 

Finally! Spring has arrived. I’m not talking about the calendar spring, the one that occurs on February 1st in Ireland (when we are still in the last throes of winter). I’m talking about the first sight of green vegetables and flowers into the restaurant. Wild garlic, wild leek, wild pea, little cabbage flowers, sheep’s and wood sorrel: this is Ireland’s early spring bounty and it is truly wonderful. We get to grips with spring over night in the restaurant. Heavy vegetal purée fade suddenly away, giving way to lighter dressing of herbs oils split with homemade rose vinegar. Baby parsnips and baby carrots turn up (pardon the pun). They’re grilled over Irish charcoal until tender and then brushed with wild garlic oil. We poach cod ever so gently, stacking it high with wild sea herbs, such as baby seabeet and sea purslane. Grilled duck goes alongside these tiny things, various baby vegetables seasoned simply with oil, vinegar and salt. This is my triad when it comes to spring seasoning: lightly oiled and high in acidity to wake up our jaded wintery palette.

It’s good to be small in spring. Every little thing has a joyous sweetness and the wild meadows hum with herbs ready for picking. Don’t forget the common dandelion. It really needs better PR as it’s a hidden treasure for those who love wild greens. Some 300+ varieties, all edible, flower and all. They are a great source of vitamin C. Tossed through a salad, blended with oil to make a bitter dressing; deep fried flowers in buttermilk batter.

If you find yourself in the woods, keep an eye out for wild garlic flowers. They probably won’t have opened yet but pick a few and pickle them in a sugar, vinegar and water solution (one to one to one, brought to the boil and cooled). These little pickled flowers go wonderfully with poached white fish, such as hake, ling or cod. Take a 150g piece of fish and lower it into warm water. Poach for 3-5 minutes. Season and dress with spring herbs.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.