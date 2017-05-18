Endless ways to enjoy elderflower

Yesterday, on my way to my weekly acupuncture session, I came across an elder tree, one of our native trees. Of course, not all the buds of the tree had bloomed. Several bunches were still green, hibernating their flowers for another week or two. However, there were a few which must have got a little extra sun. Their buds had exploded into a bouquet of yellow and white perfumed flowers. I picked them immediately making sure I was not being watched. Not because I was stealing them (this was free food) but I didn’t want anyone to find my elder tree which seems to bloom early every year. Next week, there will be more of these pale straw flowers. Every year, we’ll pick about 20kg of these flowers in order to have them all year.

How do we preserve them? In vinegar, of course. Three parts vinegar, two parts water and one part sugar. Bring to the boil and then pour over the bunches of yellow flowers. Cool and then keep in a cool place in a sealed kilner jar or keep in the fridge in a plastic container. These flowers work wonderfully with poached white fish such as halibut or turbot. Lightly poached and sprinkled with the little sparks of floral acidity. Any greens would complete this combination: such as grilled leeks or freshly podded peas blanched and warmed in butter.

As well as pickling, elderflowers make a wonderful seasoning for chicken. Dry the flowers in a low oven for a few hours then blend them (without their stems) with some nice Irish sea salt. I love this seasoning for roast chicken. Season the chicken with the elderflower salt and leave at room temperature for an hour. Roast at 180 degrees for 45 minutes or until a core temperature of 70 is reached. Make sure to baste the chicken in between. I usually throw half a bottle of white wine over it towards the end and crank up the temperature to 220 for the last 10 minutes for a beautiful golden skin. Enjoy your elderflowers.