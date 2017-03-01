Warm up the chilly evenings with a taste of sunny Portugal

Pato Frio Selecçâo 2015, Alentejo

Recently, I have been dreaming about sitting out in the sun, enjoying a glass of chilled white wine and some warm weather. Portugal would be an ideal spot, and it has the wines to accompany the sunshine and heat. Mind you, these two went down very nicely in chilly Ireland too.

This white, with its light tropical fruits and refreshing citrus edge tasted of summers and holidays past. Made from local grapes, this is a vegan wine.

€14.95 from La Touche, Greystones; O’Briens; Fresh Outlets; Corkscrew; Fallon & Byrne; D Six, Harold’s Cross; Deveney’s, Dundrum; Sweeney’s, Glasnevin; The Wine Well, Dunboyne.

Segredos de Sâo Miguel 2015, V.R. Alentejo

Portugal is very good at producing really good value smooth light comforting red wines, in a style that goes well with most foods. They are great mid-week warmers, when you need a glass of wine with dinner, but don’t want to spend a fortune.

Like the white wine, this is made from a string of local grape varieties; it is blessed with easy dark cherry and damson fruits, brought to life by a subtle acidity, with a rounded finish. You cannot ask for more at €11.95.

Available from many leading independents including Whelehans; La Touche; Corkscrew; Donnybrook Fair; Fresh Outlest; Fallon & Byrne; D Six; Deveney’s; Mortons; Listons; Baggot Street Wines; Coachouse, Balinteer; Grape & Grain; Nectar; Red Island; Green Man Wines; Martins; Mitchell & Son; Blackrock Cellars; Searsons; The Wine Well.