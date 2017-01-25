Want to try a new wine this week? Ireland’s Off-Licence of the Year picks their favourites

Earlier this week, Blackrock Cellars on the main street of the eponymous Dublin suburb, was voted best off-licence of the year for 2017. Instead of me selecting the wines, this week proprietor Joel Duband and his team have chosen two of their favourite sub €15 wines for you to try.

Sangoma Chenin Blanc 2015, South Africa

This wine, Dubland says, ‘is a cracker at the price - the label doesn’t do it justice; it is very nice inside. Fresh perfumes, crisp apples, pineapple and hay, clean and dry.’ For €12.95 that sounds very tempting.

From Blackrock Cellars; Bradleys, Cork; Leopardstown Inn; Martins, Fairview.

Don Saro Il Rosso 2015, Sicily

From volcanic soils near Mount Etna, this is a blend of Nerello Mascalese and Nerello Capuccio, two of the most talked about grape varieties. “The volcanic soil brings a saltiness and almost milky texture to the elegant red berry fruits’.

€12.95 from Blackrock Cellars, and Lotts & Co, Dublin 4.