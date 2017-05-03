Two light, summery wines (one is a solid bargain)

Midweek Tipple: A bargain from Aldi and a bottle of Beaujolais for these brighter evenings

John Wilson

 

Aldi Exquisite Collection Muscadet de Sèvre & Maine 2016

The weather may still be changeable, but I have already started eating more salad and enjoying the asparagus season. Summer is here and I am determined to enjoy it. I have also upped my intake of seafood. Muscadet is the perfect wine to accompany all things fishy; light, with cleansing citrus and green apple fruits, it is brilliant with oysters and mussels. The Aldi version went perfectly with my Danish fishcakes (see online for countless recipies) served with remoulade last night. €7.99 from Aldi.

Domaine de la Madone, Beaujolais Villages 2015

What better way to celebrate the start of summer than a bottle of Beaujolais? Domaine de la Madone is one of the top producers in Fleurie, but they also make a very moreish, less expensive Beaujolais Villages. In good vintages (and 2015 was excellent) it is even better. This thirst-quencher has delicious bouncy bright strawberry and red cherry fruits. Perfect on its own or with all kinds of salads, cold meats and pork dishes. €16, from Mitchell & Sons, chq; Sandycove, and Avoca Kilmacanogue & Dunboyne.

