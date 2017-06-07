Tired of the blockbuster Aussie Shiraz? Here’s another option

Mid-week tipple: Each week John Wilson picks two wines for you to try at home

John Wilson

Vinho Verde comes from the far north of Portugal

Picouto de Cima Vinho Verde 2016, Portugal

Vinho Verde comes from the far north of Portugal, just over the border from Rías Baixas in Spain. Verde means green, but this refers to the verdant countryside and not the colour of the wine. Light in alcohol, a mere 12.5%, with nicely textured green apple fruits, this would be either sipped solo in the summer sun, or alongside shellfish and lighter salads. €14.95 from O’Briens.

Bethany Creek Shiraz 2013, Barossa Valley, Australia

If you have tired of those huge big blockbuster Aussie Shiraz, then this could be the wine for you. Made by the fifth and sixth generations of the Schrapel family to live in the Barossa Valley, this is a much more restrained style of wine with nicely mature elegant ripe blackcurrant and plum fruits, and a sprinkling of vanilla spice. Try it with a roast of lamb. A steal at €12.95 from O’Briens.

