Sample the fruits of Romania with a light Pinot Noir

Craft 3 Chenin Blanc 2015, Stellenbosch, South Africa

12.5%

South African Chenin Blanc can offer tremendous value for money, although the really cheap ones tend to be very sweet. . This example has a lightly floral nose and a lovely combination of crisp apple fruits, a touch of honey and a hint of caramel, with a dry finish. Plump and very moreish, this would be great with grilled white fish - hake, cod or haddock.

€15, from Marks & Spencer.

Paparuda Pinot Noir 2015, Macedonia

12%

You will come across Romanian Pinot Noir under various labels, although all seem to come from the same source - the ultra-reliable Cramele Recas winery near Timosoara in the west of the country. They are sound well-made wines; I haven’t tasted them together to see if it is all the same wine, but this one, at €10-11, has lovely light juicy ripe fruits and offers great value for money. It labels itself as a wine of Macedonia, a name that is claimed by no less than six countries on the Balkan peninsula - but not including Romania! I suspect they bought in the grapes from Macedonia.

€10-11, from Kelly’s Clontarf & Ardkeen, Waterford.