Sample the fruits of Romania with a light Pinot Noir
Mid-week tipple: Wine expert John Wilson selects two wines to try at home this week
Craft 3 Chenin Blanc 2015, Stellenbosch, South Africa
12.5%
South African Chenin Blanc can offer tremendous value for money, although the really cheap ones tend to be very sweet. . This example has a lightly floral nose and a lovely combination of crisp apple fruits, a touch of honey and a hint of caramel, with a dry finish. Plump and very moreish, this would be great with grilled white fish - hake, cod or haddock.
€15, from Marks & Spencer.
Paparuda Pinot Noir 2015, Macedonia
12%
You will come across Romanian Pinot Noir under various labels, although all seem to come from the same source - the ultra-reliable Cramele Recas winery near Timosoara in the west of the country. They are sound well-made wines; I haven’t tasted them together to see if it is all the same wine, but this one, at €10-11, has lovely light juicy ripe fruits and offers great value for money. It labels itself as a wine of Macedonia, a name that is claimed by no less than six countries on the Balkan peninsula - but not including Romania! I suspect they bought in the grapes from Macedonia.
€10-11, from Kelly’s Clontarf & Ardkeen, Waterford.