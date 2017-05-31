Touraine Sauvignon Blanc 2016, Domaine Jacky Marteau

Our thirst for Sauvignon Blanc appears to go from strength to strength. Most of the time, we go for the New Zealand version from Marlborough, or possibly one from Chile. However the Loire Valley is the original home of Sauvignon Blanc. We all know Sancerre and Pouilly-Fumé (both 100% Sauvignon) but just down the road, the Touraine region produces some very good examples such as this wine from Marks & Spencer. Lightly aromatic with clean refreshing green fruits. Perfect summery drinking for a €14 bottle.

Stockists: Marks & Spencer

Plessis-Duval Saumur-Champigny 2015

The Loire Valley produces some of my favourite summer reds; light and refreshing, they can be served cool with all kinds of cold meats, pâtés and other charcuterie. This example, a mere 12.5% in alcohol, is a delicious light juicy wine filled with blackcurrant fruits. €15 from Marks & Spencer.