One festival, 400 beers: where to start at Alltech

The Alltech beer festival opens this evening at Dublin’s Convention Centre and over the next three days will be host to 50 stalls, more than 400 beers and plenty of food offerings, live music – and the rugby will be on, of course. Here’s five ways to make the most of it:

1. Try something wacky: Beer festivals are a great opportunity to flex your tastebuds and if you fancy something a bit different look out for Rascals’ Strawberry Milkshake IPA (a collaboration beer with Dublin bar IdleWild). Sours are another good way wake up your palette: try White Hag’s Silver Branch Apple Sour, which is made in collaboration with MacIvors cider company.

I’m loving the sound of Troublebrewing/Rascal’s Something Witty, a Thai-infused Wit with hints of lemongrass, ginger, lime and pear – which at 4 per cent looks like a good one to kick off the festival.

2. Check out the newbies: Lough Gill Brewery from Sligo is one of the latest Irish microbreweries to hit the market. Their Heinoweiser IPA (you’ve got to love the name), Thieving Bastards pale ale and, their very tasty McNutty brown ale among others will be at Alltech. Also new on the scene is Wild Bat from Co Galway and the Clonakilty Brewing Company.

I haven’t yet tried the offerings from the Barcelona Beer Company so I’ll definitely be taking a wander down to their stand.

3. Don’t miss the specials: There’s been a bit of noise about the White Hag/Kinnegar Nitro Irish Coffee Stout called The Hare & The Hag. This 6.5 per cent milk stout was aged in 12-year-old single malt Irish whiskey barrels and transferred on to freshly roasted coffee beans from Dublin’s Cloud Picker Coffee company. The Nitro gives it an extra-smooth finish.

Brewdog V Cloudwater’s New England IPA, another collaboration, is a big 6.8 per cent beer with lots of tropical fruit flavour.

Boyne Brewhouse will have their special limited edition Imperial Stout, which is aged in bourbon barrel and sherry casks. I’m also curious about Galway’s Independent Brewery’s new Coconut Porter.

4. A talking point: Last year Rye River won the Dublin Craft Beer Cup at the Alltech festival for their McGargles Big Bangin’ IPA. This year, they’re bringing a double version and little version: McGargles Double Bangin’ IPA and Little Bangin’ Session IPA and they’re sure to be worth a try.

5. Don’t forget the reliables: There’s plenty of great Irish breweries at Alltech who’ll be serving up freshly-tapped, quality beers. If you haven’t yet tried the offerings from Blacks of Kinsale, Hope, 8 Degrees or Black Donkey – now’s your chance.

Tickets €15. For more information see http://eu.alltechbrewsandfood.com/