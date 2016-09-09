Off to the Irish Craft Beer Festival? There are 7 beers you should try while there

The doors are open for Ireland’s largest craft beer festival which takes place at the RDS this weekend with 300 beers on offer and plenty of Irish ciders, gins and cocktails too. With over 10,000 people expected, it's set to be a big and busy celebration of the booming craft beer industry. Here’s some of the tastiest beers on offer:

Metalman: Blaager This is a 4.6% lager made with the famous Blaa bread from Waterford, where Metalman are based. It’s crisp, refreshing and with a hint of honey.

Trouble Brewing: East Coast IPA This has a gorgeous fruity aroma, a smooth and clean character, with light body even though it’s at 6.8%. It’s hoppy but not as bitter as its companion the West Coast IPA.

Dungarvan: Rood Boy For something a little different try this Belgian red with bacon and maple. It’s made with local smoked and unsmoked bacon, and has a delicious salty/malty flavour at 5.9%. (Dungarvan’s Allez Hop is also worth a try, light body with plenty of fruit, melon and hint of strawberry)

Western Herd: Back Beat Based in Co Clare Western Herd are serving six beers at the festival. Their very drinkable 5% WitBier is hazy golden with a light citrus tang . (Also try: their Blue Jumper IPA, inspired by Fr Dougal)

Kinnegar: One for Ronan A festival special from this quality Donegal brewery – this is a spicy and smooth Belgian Amber at 6.5% brewed in memory of a close friend. (They also have their tasty Black Bucket Rye IPA on draught)

Black Donkey: Blackberry Sheep Stealer I’m a fan of this Roscommon brewery’s Saison, which is a 5.6% Belgian farmhouse ale with a dry fruity finish – for the RDS festival it’s been infused with blackberries and served with Cloonconra, a local farmhouse cheese.

Beavertown: Bloody Notorious This is a Double IPA from guest brewery Beavertown from London. Made with blood oranges, it’s a deliciously fresh treat on draught but beware it’s 9.1%.

irishcraftbeerfestival.ie

€10/€15 admission