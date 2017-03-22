Midweek tipple: A steal at Lidl and more bang for your buck

J.P. Muller Engelberg Riesling Grand Cru 2014

This wine is selling in Lidl for €14.99 as part of their French wine sale. You would expect to pay twice that figure, or more, for a Riesling Grand Cru from Alsace. I am not going to pretend that this reaches the heights of the very best wines from the region, but it does have pleasantly waxy yellow apple fruits, a hint of honey, and good crisp acidity. Nice wine at the price.

Fleurie 2015 Collin-Bourisset

I mentioned the Collin-Bourisset Beaujolais (€9.99) last week; it is a tasty wine. But if you are feeling a little fleahuireach, you could trade up to the Fleurie from the same producer. From a village of the same name in the northern part of Beaujolais, this offers slightly enhanced aromas, and a little more fruit and substance than its little brother. More bangs for more bucks, in other words. €11.99 from Lidl.