Midweek tipple: A steal at Lidl and more bang for your buck

Each week John Wilson picks two wines for you to try at home. This week J.P. Muller Engelberg Riesling Grand Cru 2014 and Fleurie 2015 Collin-Bourisset

John Wilson

J.P. Muller Engelberg Riesling Grand Cru 2014

This wine is selling in Lidl for €14.99 as part of their French wine sale. You would expect to pay twice that figure, or more, for a Riesling Grand Cru from Alsace. I am not going to pretend that this reaches the heights of the very best wines from the region, but it does have pleasantly waxy yellow apple fruits, a hint of honey, and good crisp acidity. Nice wine at the price.

Fleurie 2015 Collin-Bourisset

I mentioned the Collin-Bourisset Beaujolais (€9.99) last week; it is a tasty wine. But if you are feeling a little fleahuireach, you could trade up to the Fleurie from the same producer. From a village of the same name in the northern part of Beaujolais, this offers slightly enhanced aromas, and a little more fruit and substance than its little brother. More bangs for more bucks, in other words. €11.99 from Lidl.

