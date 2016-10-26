Mid-week tipple: two wines to celebrate Rhone wine week

This week a pair of wines from the Rhône Valley to celebrate the start of Rhône Wine Week which runs from 20th October to 5th November. Events include dinners and tastings throughout the country, and the Big Rhône tasting in Ely, I.F.S.C. See RhoneWineWeekIreland.com for details.

Le Paradou Viognier 2015, Vin de France,Ch. Pesquié

Viognier is best known as the grape used to make Condrieu, one of the great white wines of the Northern Rhône. This wine comes from further south. A lighter style of Viognier with the classic peaches and tangy orange peel fruits. A mere 12.5% alcohol, with plenty of refreshing acidity, this is dangerously moreish wine. €14.99 from Searsons, Monkstown and The Drink Store, D7.

Le Paradou Grenache 2014, Vin de France, Ch. Pesquié €14.95

Grenache, known as Garnacha in its native Spain, is the mainstay of most red wines from the Southern Rhône and the Languedoc. The wines are usually soft and warming with easy ripe fruits. This is a delicious version, medium to full-bodied with masses of tasty ripe red fruits, tinged with Provencal herbs.

€14.99 from The Drink Store, D7; One Pery Square, Limerock; Bradley's, Cork; Blackrock Cellars; Searsons, Monkstown; Jus de Vine, Portmarnock.