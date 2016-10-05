Mid-week tipple: two fruity bargains to try at home

Viña Vedra Albariño 2015, Spain

€12.95 for the month of October from O’Briens

O’Briens held their winter Christmas press tasting last week, packed full of offers for the coming season. Sadly most of them don’t swing into operation until the months of November and December, so I won’t tease you with those. However, these two bargains are on offer for the month of October. The Viña Vedra is fresh, vibrant and fruity, and offers really good value for money. If you normally drink Sauvignon or Pinot Grigio, this might make a welcome change without rocking the boat too much.

Mas Buscados Tinto 2014

€9 for the month of October from O’Briens

Mas Buscados means most wanted, referring to the three growers who provided the grapes. Their faces appear on the label, looking like a ‘wanted’ poster. The wine, made by kiwi winemaker Brent King, comes from La Mancha in Spain. It has plenty of juicy blackberry and cherry fruits, more than a lick of smoky oak, enough stuffing and a rounded finish. One of the best sub €10 wines I have come across in a long time, and definitely worth a shot.