Mid-week tipple: The white wine of the year and a wine that packs a punch

Adega de Pegöes 2015, Colheita Seleccionada, Setúbal, Portugal

This wine won the prestigious NOFFLA Gold Star White Wine of the Year award this year, and I can see why the judges liked it so much. Made with a blend of local Portuguese varieties (Antâo Vaz, Arinto, Verdelho) plus a little Chardonnay, this is a very attractive well-priced plump wine with plenty of soft fruits that will go down perfectly at drinks parties or with lighter seafood dishes over Christmas. €14.99 from independent wines shops and off-licences nationwide.

Acón Joven 2014, Ribera del Duero, Spain

A world away from the big tannic oaky monsters that once made up most of Ribera del Duero. This unoaked ‘young’ wine has forward floral aromas and delicious pure damson fruits. It packs a fair punch too, coming in at 14.5%, but you would hardly know it. Great value for money and perfect with roast lamb or beef. €14.50 Red Island Wines; 64 Wine; Wicklow Wine Co; Clontarf Wines; Listons, Camden St