Mid-week tipple: Lidl French wine sale specials
Each week John Wilson selects two wines to try at home. This week Adrien Marechal Reuilly 2015 and Ch. de Rousselet 2011
Adrien Marechal Reuilly 2015
The Lidl French Wine Sale started on Monday with plenty of bargains on offer. I covered the sale in detail in the Times some weeks back, and also on my blog (wilsononwine.ie). Reuilly is a small appellation little-known appellation in the Loire valley that some very good Sauvignon Blanc. This was one of my real stars of the Lidl tasting, a lovely lightly aromatic wine with concentrated stony green fruits and a crisp dry finish. Lovely wine and excellent value at €14.99
Ch. de Rousselet 2011, Côtes de Bourg
Lidl are generally very strong on Bordeaux, and this sale is no exception. As well as the Rousselet, the Ch. Moulin de Bel Air (€9.99), Ch. Le Bourdillot (€10.99) and Ch. Lalande Mausse (€9.99) are all worth trying out. The Rousselet is a very attractive light leafy mature Bordeaux with soft blackberry fruits. This is very keenly priced, and will certainly go down well with claret lovers at €9.99.