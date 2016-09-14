Mid-week tipple: Lidl French wine sale specials

Each week John Wilson selects two wines to try at home. This week Adrien Marechal Reuilly 2015 and Ch. de Rousselet 2011

John Wilson

 

Adrien Marechal Reuilly 2015

The Lidl French Wine Sale started on Monday with plenty of bargains on offer. I covered the sale in detail in the Times some weeks back, and also on my blog (wilsononwine.ie). Reuilly is a small appellation little-known appellation in the Loire valley that some very good Sauvignon Blanc. This was one of my real stars of the Lidl tasting, a lovely lightly aromatic wine with concentrated stony green fruits and a crisp dry finish. Lovely wine and excellent value at €14.99

Ch. de Rousselet 2011, Côtes de Bourg

Lidl are generally very strong on Bordeaux, and this sale is no exception. As well as the Rousselet, the Ch. Moulin de Bel Air (€9.99), Ch. Le Bourdillot (€10.99) and Ch. Lalande Mausse (€9.99) are all worth trying out. The Rousselet is a very attractive light leafy mature Bordeaux with soft blackberry fruits. This is very keenly priced, and will certainly go down well with claret lovers at €9.99.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.