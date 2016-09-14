Mid-week tipple: Lidl French wine sale specials

Adrien Marechal Reuilly 2015

The Lidl French Wine Sale started on Monday with plenty of bargains on offer. I covered the sale in detail in the Times some weeks back, and also on my blog (wilsononwine.ie). Reuilly is a small appellation little-known appellation in the Loire valley that some very good Sauvignon Blanc. This was one of my real stars of the Lidl tasting, a lovely lightly aromatic wine with concentrated stony green fruits and a crisp dry finish. Lovely wine and excellent value at €14.99

Ch. de Rousselet 2011, Côtes de Bourg

Lidl are generally very strong on Bordeaux, and this sale is no exception. As well as the Rousselet, the Ch. Moulin de Bel Air (€9.99), Ch. Le Bourdillot (€10.99) and Ch. Lalande Mausse (€9.99) are all worth trying out. The Rousselet is a very attractive light leafy mature Bordeaux with soft blackberry fruits. This is very keenly priced, and will certainly go down well with claret lovers at €9.99.