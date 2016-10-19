Mid-week tipple: an award-winning wine from Yecla

Marks & Spencer Mâcon-Villages 2015

The Mâcon region of Burgundy produces a sea of inexpensive, drinkable but unexciting wines. There are some very good wines too, but they tend to cost more and go under the name of their local village; Pouilly-Fuissé and St. Véran are but two examples. So I was delighted to come across this gorgeous, very nicely priced wine with its voluptuous white fruits and touch of orange peel, underscored by a cleansing freshness. €14.80 from Marks & Spencer.

Hécula 2014, Monastrell, Familia Castaño, Yecla

Monastrell produces wines that are mighty and muscular, perfect on a cold winter’s night. In France, where it is known as Mourvèdre, and Australia, where it is known as Mataro, it is typically blended with other varieties such as Grenache and Syrah. Here in its home territory of south-east Spain, you will find Monastrell in its pure form. Daniel Castaño and his team have always produced some of the best and most approachable wines in the region. Hécula is from the little-known region of Yecla, an hour’s drive west of Alicante. It is full-bodied, powerful and smooth with rich ripe dark fruits and vanilla spice. It was recently awarded overall Wine of the Year in the Noffla Wine Show and is available for €14.99 from most independent off-licences.