Mid-week tipple: an award-winning wine from Yecla

Each week John Wilson picks two wines for you to try at home. This week: Marks & Spencer Mâcon-Villages 2015 and Hécula 2014, Monastrell, Familia Castaño, Yecla

John Wilson

 

Marks & Spencer Mâcon-Villages 2015

The Mâcon region of Burgundy produces a sea of inexpensive, drinkable but unexciting wines. There are some very good wines too, but they tend to cost more and go under the name of their local village; Pouilly-Fuissé and St. Véran are but two examples. So I was delighted to come across this gorgeous, very nicely priced wine with its voluptuous white fruits and touch of orange peel, underscored by a cleansing freshness. €14.80 from Marks & Spencer.

Hécula 2014, Monastrell, Familia Castaño, Yecla

Monastrell produces wines that are mighty and muscular, perfect on a cold winter’s night. In France, where it is known as Mourvèdre, and Australia, where it is known as Mataro, it is typically blended with other varieties such as Grenache and Syrah. Here in its home territory of south-east Spain, you will find Monastrell in its pure form. Daniel Castaño and his team have always produced some of the best and most approachable wines in the region. Hécula is from the little-known region of Yecla, an hour’s drive west of Alicante. It is full-bodied, powerful and smooth with rich ripe dark fruits and vanilla spice. It was recently awarded overall Wine of the Year in the Noffla Wine Show and is available for €14.99 from most independent off-licences.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.