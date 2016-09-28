Mid-week tipple: A taste of Spanish sun at bargain prices

Torres Viña Sol, 2015, Catalunya

I popped into Greystones SuperValu to see what wine local Brazilian guru Claudio had to offer. Two budget wines from Spain it turned out. ‘A wine born of the Mediterranean sun’, proclaims the label on Viña Sol. We could all do with a bit of that as the misty damp autumn days begin. Viña Sol is a one of the most recognisable wines around, having been first released in 1962. This is a light (11.5%), well-made fruit-filled wine, perfect for sipping, at a very reasonable price. €9 in SuperValu , and a few euros more elsewhere.

Pablo Old Vine Garnacha 2015, Catalayud

14.5%

Apparently this is walking out the door in SuperValu stores nationwide. I am not sure I would pay €17.99 for a bottle but at the reduced price of €8.99, it certainly delivers. This is a big, powerful wine packed with spicy red fruits and a rounded smooth finish. A good partner for any red meats - some short ribs braised in red wine perhaps?