Mid-week tipple: A Spanish trio to match your meal

Petit Saó 2013, Costers del Segre, Spain

€14.95 from O’Briens

Two Spanish wines from O’Briens this week. Costers deal Segre is a relatively unknown region of Catalunya, producing some fairly big tannic wines. This is one of the better examples I have tried, with delicious rounded ripe fruits and a smooth finish. Full-bodied and powerful, this is not for the faint-hearted, but it would go down perfectly with grilled red meats.

Tandem Immácula 2014

€14.95 from O’Briens

Navarra lies next door to Rioja, Spain’s most famous wine region. At times it has tried to make cheaper versions of its neighbour, but the best wines are often from producers who are prepared to innovate a little. Tandem is one such example. This newish boutique winery makes a range of interesting red wines as well as this very attractive white. It is made from an unusual blend of Viura (which usually tastes of nothing), and Viognier. Together they form a lovely refreshing wine with plump peach fruits. Drink solo or with creamy chicken dishes.