Mid-week tipple: a refreshing Albariño and a light juicy Rioja

Each week John Wilson picks two wine for you to try at home. This week: Abellio Albariño Rías Baixas 2015 and Berceo Tempranillo 2015, Rioja

John Wilson

 

Abellio Albariño Rías Baixas 2015

Albariño is the grape and Rías Baixas the region. Tucked away in the cool north-west corner of Spain, it has become deservedly popular in wine bars and restaurants. Albariño is a very good all-purpose wine, happy to partner all sorts of fish and white meats. The Abellio, available from SuperValu, is light, refreshing and fruity, and very well-priced at €10 a bottle.

Berceo Tempranillo 2015, Rioja

Compiling my top ten red wines under €20 for 2016 (see wilsononwine.ie) I was disappointed but not surprised that only five cost less than €15. All of these came from either Spain or Portugal, proving yet again what value can be found on the Iberian peninsula. Today’s wine is a very attractive light juicy Rioja, with a light spiciness and clean dark cherry fruits. Perfect everyday quaffing over Christmas. €12.95 from Fresh outlets.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.