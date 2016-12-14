Mid-week tipple: a refreshing Albariño and a light juicy Rioja

Abellio Albariño Rías Baixas 2015

Albariño is the grape and Rías Baixas the region. Tucked away in the cool north-west corner of Spain, it has become deservedly popular in wine bars and restaurants. Albariño is a very good all-purpose wine, happy to partner all sorts of fish and white meats. The Abellio, available from SuperValu, is light, refreshing and fruity, and very well-priced at €10 a bottle.

Berceo Tempranillo 2015, Rioja

Compiling my top ten red wines under €20 for 2016 (see wilsononwine.ie) I was disappointed but not surprised that only five cost less than €15. All of these came from either Spain or Portugal, proving yet again what value can be found on the Iberian peninsula. Today’s wine is a very attractive light juicy Rioja, with a light spiciness and clean dark cherry fruits. Perfect everyday quaffing over Christmas. €12.95 from Fresh outlets.