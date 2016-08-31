Mid-week tipple: a Hungarian wine and a powerful red

Each week John Wilson picks two wines to try at home, this week Ch Dereszla 2013, Tokaji Dry Furmint, from Hungary and Ch. Belles Eaux Les Coteaux 2012, Languedoc

John Wilson

Wines from eastern Europe, the Balkans and the eastern Mediterranean will continue to interest wine-lovers in 2015. Photograph: Getty Images

Ch Dereszla 2013, Tokaji Dry Furmint, Hungary

13%

€12.50 from Mitchell & Son, chq, Sandycove, and Avoca, Klimacanogue.

If you haven’t tried a Hungarian wine, now is your chance – Tokaji is famous for its fabulous dessert wine, ‘the wine of kings and the king of wines’ apparently.  However, in recent years the region has been producing some very good dry white wines form the Furmint grape. This wine, from one of the leading producers in the region is delicious, and great value at €12.50. The plush pear fruits and subtle toasted almonds are balanced out so nicely by the refreshing acidity. By itself or with chicken and pork dishes.

Ch. Belles Eaux Les Coteaux 2012, Languedoc

14.5%

€11.45

O’Briens start their September wine sale on Friday, with plenty of very attractive offers. This wine is discounted from €22.95 to a mere €11.45. I am not sure it was great value at the higher price, but it certainly is a real bargain at the latter. Big, powerful, full-bodied red wine with rippling meaty dark fruits,  dried herbs and black olives. The Mediterranean in a glass. It might repay decanting just before sitting down to tuck into a large rare steak.

