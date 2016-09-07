Mid-week tipple: a fruity wine to soak up the last of the summer

Each week John Wilson picks two wines for you to try at home. This week: Bethany Semillon 2010, Barossa Valley and Borie de Maurel 2014, Pays d’Oc Cuvée Luna

John Wilson

 

Bethany Semillon 2010, Barossa Valley
€12.95
The Schrapel family are direct descendants of Silesian immigrants who landed up in the Barossa Valley in South Australia. Along with excellent bakeries and pork butchers, these settlers began making the red wine that today is famous worldwide. Less familiar but equally good are the white wines. Riesling is the star of the show, but the Schrapels also produce a very tasty Semillon, a wine that ages wonderfully. This wine is now starting to take on some delicious mature toasty, nutty flavours that combine beautifully with the lime zest and tropical fruits. Very well priced. Perfect with all manner of seafood, but salmon in a buttery sauce sounds good.

Borie de Maurel 2014, Pays d’Oc Cuvée Luna
€10
Michel Escande was one of the pioneers of organic and biodynamic viticulture in the Languedoc. Today he is assisted by his son Gabriel in making a range of delightfully earthy wild dark fruits, laden with spice and herbs of the garrigue. Apparently this cuvée is made exclusively for O’Briens, and very good it is too, with concentrated ripe fruits, an attractive earthiness, wrapped around a mineral core. Very Languedoc and very seductive. A steal in the current sale at €10.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.