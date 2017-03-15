Live a Lidl with these fresh and tasty French wines

Lidl’s upcoming sale is not as ambitious as their annual autumn event, but there are a few tasty treats

John Wilson

 

Muscadet de Sèvre & Maine sur Lie 2015 Chéreau Carré

German discounter Lidl start their French wine sale on Monday, March 20th. It is not as ambitious as their annual autumn event, but there are a few tasty treats. I am a big fan of Muscadet; at the top end there are some seriously good wines, low in alcohol but with plenty of flavour. The less expensive versions can be very acidic, but this wine, for a mere €9.99, delivers plenty of light lively pear and apple fruits. Perfect everyday drinking, either on its own, or with oysters and mussels.

Beaujolais 2015 Collin-Bourisset

Another classic name, often abused, but in this case a very gluggable wine. Collin-Bourisset make decent Beaujolais, and 2015 was a great vintage in the region. Put the two together and you get a lightly fruity vin de soif, low in both alcohol and tannins. Drink very lightly chilled by itself or with all kinds of charcuterie and plain cheeses. You could go wild and buy the Fleurie for €11.99, but this wine, for a mere €9.99, will please both palate and pocket.

