'If only all Chianti tasted like this:' two Italian classics to try at home

Soave Classico 2015, Balestri Valda

This week two well-known names, often abused by supermarkets and Italian trattoria up and down the country. Cheap Soave and Chianti can both be pretty awful, but there is a reason they became famous in the first place; the good versions are great wines. The real Soave is a fresh, crisp, light, dry white with notes of citrus and almonds. The Soave Balestri Valda, from Wines Direct in Mullingar & Arnotts, and online from winesdirect.ie at a very friendly €14.60, is a perfect example of the real thing. Drink solo or with lighter seafood dishes.

Chianti da Vinci 2015

If only all Chianti tasted like this. A very moreish refreshing red wine with ripe fresh red cherries and plums, nicely rounded tannins and a clean finish. Perfect with all kinds of lighter meat dishes, pasta with tomato sauce or pizza. €14.99 from McHugh’s Artane and Kilbarrack, and The Silver Granite, Palmerstown.