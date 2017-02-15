'If only all Chianti tasted like this:' two Italian classics to try at home

Each week John Wilson picks to wine for you to try at home. This week Soave Classico 2015 and Chianti da Vinci 2015

John Wilson

The real Soave is a fresh, crisp, light, dry white with notes of citrus and almonds.

Soave Classico 2015, Balestri Valda

This week two well-known names, often abused by supermarkets and Italian trattoria up and down the country. Cheap Soave and Chianti can both be pretty awful, but there is a reason they became famous in the first place; the good versions are great wines. The real Soave is a fresh, crisp, light, dry white with notes of citrus and almonds. The Soave Balestri Valda, from Wines Direct in Mullingar & Arnotts, and online from winesdirect.ie at a very friendly €14.60, is a perfect example of the real thing. Drink solo or with lighter seafood dishes.

Chianti da Vinci 2015

If only all Chianti tasted like this. A very moreish refreshing red wine with ripe fresh red cherries and plums, nicely rounded tannins and a clean finish. Perfect with all kinds of lighter meat dishes, pasta with tomato sauce or pizza. €14.99 from McHugh’s Artane and Kilbarrack, and The Silver Granite, Palmerstown.

