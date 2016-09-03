Beerista: Tips on navigating – and staying upright at – a beer festival

September is a good month for festivals. Here’s how to make the most of them

Sorcha Hamilton

The best thing about a festival is that the beer you get is really, really fresh

The best thing about a festival is that the beer you get is really, really fresh

 

Why go to a beer festival? To celebrate, of course – beer is officially Ireland’s favourite alcoholic drink. According to recent figures, the amount of beer being produced in Ireland has gone up dramatically over the last three years – and it’s the good stuff, made by microbreweries, that’s driving this increase.

But the best thing about a festival is that the beer you get is really, really fresh. Many breweries will put on festival specials, one-offs or lovely, unusual brews – sometimes only in small batches or available for just a day.

There are two big craft festivals in September: the Irish Craft Beer Festival at Dublin’s RDS and The Great Irish Beer Festival in Cork. Both have a range of well-established Irish microbreweries and some newbies as well, along with music, food and plenty of other artisan offerings.

Beavertown and Odell, two high- profile international breweries, are coming to the RDS and are definitely worth a taste. I’m also curious about Kilkenny’s new Sullivan Brewing Company, and I’m looking forward to trying some of Kerry brewery Torc’s beers. I’ll also be checking out festival offerings from Hope, Kinnegar and Belfast brewery Boundary – but there’s so many to choose from it can be tricky knowing where to start.

The best thing to do (after buying your tokens, of course) is to check out the list of breweries, then pick a few, ask what their specials are, and keep an eye on the ABV so you know what you’re in for. Drinking half-pints or thirds is good way to go if you want to try a few different styles, then settle on your favourite. If you haven’t tried a cask beer yet, a festival is the perfect spot to give it a shot, while session beers are a good fallback if you’re gripped by indecision.

Festivals are all about taking a few chances, flexing those tastebuds and boosting your bitterness tolerance – or Lupulin threshold, should anyone ask.

@ITbeerista
beerista@irishtimes.com

irishcraftbeerfestival.ie/

greatirishbeerfestival.ie/

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.