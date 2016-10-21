Beerista: There’s no need to spit

Many flavours and aromas will become apparent only after swallowing a sip of beer

Sorcha Hamilton

 

Spit buckets always remind me of that scene in the movie Sideways, when the character of Miles (played by Paul Giamatti) goes on a rampage at a wine-tasting and pours one over his head – gulping down a few mouthfuls while he’s at it – and everyone around stops to watch in a kind of excruciating silence.

People sometimes ask if you should “spit” while tasting beers – you shouldn’t. Spitting would mean missing out on the many flavours you can get after swallowing a beer. When you swallow and breathe out, retro nasal flavours become apparent, like the fruity or malty finish to a beer, for example. (Orthonasal flavours are sniffed into the nose.)

The carbonation of a beer can also work to drive the aroma and flavour of a beer as you swallow, or to cut through its bitterness. The mouthfeel will become noticeable – for example the smooth or dry finish on a stout – and like bitterness, can build after a few mouthfuls. Then you’re left with the aftertaste and the important question, of course, of whether you want to continue or not.

Often it takes a few sips to know if you really like a beer. Sometimes I’ll try one and like it immediately but then change my mind as its full character emerges. To give a beer a proper chance and to let the aroma, flavour and aftertaste do its magic, I reckon three thoughtful sips is fair before making a decision.

I tried Garage Days by the Galway brewery Wild Bat during the week. This 5 per cent pale ale grew on me as I drank, its malty, caramel and slightly tannic flavour opening up to delicious orange and sherbet aromas. Hope’s Session IPA has a great hoppy and pineapple aroma, crisp bitterness and overall juiciness and it had me from the first sip.

@ITbeerista beerista @irishtimes.com

