Beerista: One bar, one brewer – and loads of beers

What exactly is a tap takeover? Gangs of rogue brewers in balaclavas forcing their way into bars and insisting that everyone drink their beer? The idea probably comes from the US, where they’re pretty good at coining catchphases – though in reality a “tap takeover” is more laid-back than it sounds.

Put simply, a brewery is invited to take over all (or some) of the taps in a bar for a night. It’s a sweet idea, and makes for a great way to try some new and very fresh beers, chat to the brewers and flex your tasting muscles.

Earlier in the month, Yellow Belly from Wexford set up shop in 57 the Headline, one of Dublin’s best craft pubs. The brewery has been stirring plenty of interest lately with offbeat beer styles and cool artwork and branding (including offshoot comics).

On the night, Yellow Belly had 12 different beers on offer, with three newbies. One was called Pink Freud, a very tasty Vienna Lager that will be available in bottles from next month along with its Harvest Lager, which was “Irish hopped” with Hersbrucker hops grown in Tipperary. The brewer’s new G’Way IPA and Citra Pale Ale, which is one of its core beers and a best-seller, also flowed steadily throughout the evening.

“Tap takeovers are great way to launch new beers,” says Seamus Redmond of Yellow Belly, “and to get feedback on what people do or don’t like.”

Yellow Belly beers are on draught in the Simon Lambert & Sons brewpub in Wexford, and it is in the process of setting up a new brewery. So expect to see cans of Citra Pale Ale and others in the new year. The brewer certainly has plans. Promises Redmond: “2017 will be the year of the Yellow Belly.”

ADVERTISEMENT

@ITbeerista

beerista@irishtimes.com