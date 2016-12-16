Beerista: a few beers for Santa

An increasing number of households over the last few years have reported that beer left out for Santa Claus on Christmas night has been left unopened. Concerned children and parents, who contacted the North Pole after a series of public meetings, were told that a spokesman was not available to comment.

The strange behaviour has led many to conclude that perhaps this mysterious and magical Christmas figure has a more interesting and distinguished palate than previously thought.

In addition, there have been numerous sightings of the man – though not independently verified – disguised in a lumberjack shirt and a beanie sipping high-quality IPAs in remote parts of Donegal.

This year, parents are cautioning against the use of dull or bland industrial beers when leaving out a bottle on the night. Sound advice – and with that in mind, here are a few winter beers deserving of the big man’s attention.

Xocoveza is a winter-spiced mocha stout by Stone brewing, the iconic US brewery that has set up in Berlin, where it brews for its European market. Big interesting beers are their thing and this 8.1 per cent stout is complex and gently warming with a hint of chilli that builds as you drink. While some winter spiced beers can be a little overpowering, this is well balanced with hits of nutmeg, cinnamon, vanilla and smooth dark chocolate finish.

Irish brewery Rascals recently released its 8.01 mint chocolate stout (took me a minute to figure it out). This is a full-bodied milk stout at 6 per cent with a refreshing finish.

O’Hara’s barrel-aged Leann Follain Irish Stout is a rich, warming stout with plenty of smooth and roasted chocolate flavour. Aged in oak whiskey casks, it’s a special one that comes in 750ml bottles and is great for sharing or stashing away, perhaps for a quiet moment after the presents have been opened.

