A sweet wine that’s low in alcohol and a great value everyday wine

Each week John Wilson picks two wines for you to try at home, this week Selbach Riesling 2014 and Madregale 2015

John Wilson

Low in alcohol (a mere 11.5%) with a touch of sweetness (as with many white wines these days) Riesling is the perfect aperitif wine

Low in alcohol (a mere 11.5%) with a touch of sweetness (as with many white wines these days) Riesling is the perfect aperitif wine

 

Selbach Riesling 2014, Mosel

I am a big fan of Riesling and German Riesling in particular. I was therefore a very happy bunny when a friend served me a glass of this wine before dinner recently. Low in alcohol (a mere 11.5%) with a touch of sweetness (as with many white wines these days) it is the perfect aperitif wine, but you could also happily drink it with mildly spicy Asian fish dishes; that lemon and lime acidity works really well with many Japanese, Thai and Vietnamese dishes. Fresh crisp green apple fruits, with a zesty citrus edge and a nicely rounded finish. Delicate and delectable wine. I urge you to try it.

Available from O’Briens at €13.95 for the month of March

Madregale 2015, Rosso Terre di Chieti

This wine is made by Cantina Tollo, a well-regarded, large co-operative in the Abruzzo region of Italy. Chieti is the largest of the four provinces that produce Montepulciano d’Abruzzo. It is a very good simple, well-made, everyday wine with fresh juicy cherry fruits and no tannins. There isn’t really much more to say about it, except that it is great value. This would go down well with pizzas, lighter pasta dishes, and white meats. Or simply by itself.

Available at a very reasonable €11.05 from Avoca; Blackrock Cellars; Fallon & Byrne; Le Caveau, Kilkenny; Listons, Camden Street; MacGuinness Wines, Dundalk; Green Man Wines, Terenure; World Wide Wines, Waterford.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.