Donal Skehan: Stews to beat the January blues

These warming dishes are the best kind of food resolutions, giving you time to reflect, reset and get cooking

Donal Skehan

Lentil ragu

Lentil ragu

 

It feels fairly ironic to make such an extreme and speedy transition from rich Christmas food and indulgence to January’s healthy “new year, new you” approach.

After the feeding frenzy of the festive season there will be few who won’t welcome this new realm of eating and its slightly more measured approach. While it might feel like jumping on the bandwagon, the beginning of a new year is the ideal time to reflect and reset, specifically when it comes to the food we eat. At this time of year, the assault of new diet promises and plans will be in full swing but for me, really good eating starts with good cooking.

Thai sweet potato stew with lemongrass & ginger brown rice Thai sweet potato stew with lemongrass & ginger brown rice
Healthy lentil ragu Healthy lentil ragu
Select for slide 1 Select for slide 2

The obvious rules apply: cooking from scratch, including as much vegetables, grains and pulses where possible, and serious forward planning will make all the difference to the food decisions we make. All well and good but for even for someone who loves to cook it’s difficult to muster up enthusiasm for a sorry tin of chickpeas or dry packet of bulgur wheat lurking at the back of a cupboard.

Winter without the excitement of twinkling lights and promise of a mountain of gifts may look bleak and so to balance it out, the food we eat at this time of year is important. We need sustenance and nourishment but we also need vibrancy and spice. You might not think a stew to be first port of call for these two attributes but one of the two recipes I share here is a vegetarian sweet potato stew injected with heat from panang curry paste and aromatics from lemongrass and fish sauce, and will provide much needed excitement in the kitchen this January.

While you still may hanker for winter comfort food, I’m meeting you in the middle with a lentil ragu which just about matches the belly-rubbing brilliance of its traditional Italian counterpart, though for shock value and novelty I’ve served it with courgetti (courgette spaghetti) just to push any Italians out there over the edge. Both dishes make for ideal light winter eating and even if you have joined the ranks of whatever food guru is doing the rounds this January, I’m sure they will be shaking their quinoa in approval.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.