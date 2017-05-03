Delicious and nutritious sunflower seed spread

Over the midterm I realised that I need to go food shopping almost every day. Even though only one of my children is in primary school we just ate so much more when we were “on holidays”.

Between day trips, packed picnics and casual snacking I was cleaned out by sundown each day. I’m relieved that the food truck craze has hit these shores as I literally need one to drive behind me at all times or at least park up outside the house. My littlest one is almost two years old now and the boys are four and five. Their appetites are insatiable.

I’m proud of them in a way because they work incredibly well as a team. I can be on a five-minute phone call only to discover on my return to the kitchen that the cupboards have been emptied. I find all three hunkered down in the sandpit with an entire packet of crackers demolished, giggling through the crumbs.

It’s great that they have big appetites as long as they’re eating the right things. Smoothies are fantastic for throwing lots of seeds, fruits and vegetables into. We’re big fans of flapjacks and maple-sweetened muffins, banana breads and chia seed cookies.

Hummus has always been a good dip for kids and this sunflower seed spread is delicious too. It’s pizza flavoured; that’s basil and sundried tomato and it’s perfect for picnics and snacking on the go. I’ve been adding it to sandwiches, wraps and salad bowls.

Umami kick

Spread on to crackers, carrot sticks, endive leaves and cucumber and before you know it they’ll be robbing this from the fridge themselves.

Treat this recipe as a base and feel free to add a roasted pepper in place of the tomatoes, more garlic, smoked paprika or different herbs. Dill and a little more lemon with finely diced red onion is great.

This spread gives the same umami kick that you would get from crisps or roasted nuts only that it’s incredibly nutrient dense and won’t leave you with a processed carbohydrates hangover. Sunflower seeds are fantastic and so versatile. They are bursting with flavonoids, vitamin E, magnesium and selenium.

So it makes even more sense to consume these powerful little seeds raw and undamaged by high heat. I often throw a handful over a green salad or use as a crunchy porridge topping. Sunflower seed butter or milk is a really great alternative to dairy for people with nut allergies.

To make the butter just blitz the seeds in a high-speed blender or food processor till creamy and smooth. To make the milk soak the seeds in water overnight then drain and rinse. Blitz with fresh water in a high speed blender till smooth then use a nut milk bag or fine sieve to remove the seed pulp. This milk is lovely with a little vanilla and a pinch of sea salt. It’s perfect for smoothies or in coffee too.

Sunflower seed spread ingredients

Makes one big jar

150g sunflower seeds

80g sundried tomatoes

Juice of 1 lemon

1 clove garlic

8 basil leaves, roughly chopped

1 tsp nori flakes, (I use wild Irish sea veg but you could crumble in some nori sheet)

60ml water

1 tbsp olive oil

½ tsp sea salt

Method

Soak the sunflower seeds in a bowl of water overnight or for at least five hours.

Pour boiling water over the tomatoes to rehydrate them. Leave for 20 minutes.

Drain and rinse the seeds and place in a food processor with the tomatoes, basil leaves, garlic, lemon juice, salt, nori flakes, water and oil. Blitz till creamy and smooth but still retaining some texture. I use a NutriBullet but a food processor would be perfect too. Season to taste. Keeps in the fridge for up to a week.