Celeriac blossoms: Two ways to prepare Celeriac

This root, related to celery, is having a moment – try it as a rosti and as the basis for a tasting plate

Gary O'Hanlon, Vanessa Greenwood

Celeriac tasting plate – when nonvegetarians are ordering the vegetarian dishes, you know you’ve hit the mark, and that’s exactly what happens with this cracker

Celeriac tasting plate – when nonvegetarians are ordering the vegetarian dishes, you know you’ve hit the mark, and that’s exactly what happens with this cracker

 

VANESSA’S WAY... CELERIAC ROSTI WITH FLAT MUSHROOMS
The gnarly celeriac has captured the zeitgeist, being reinvented by chefs all over the world in imaginative and delicious ways, from peasant-style celeriac baked in barley and fermented hay here in Ireland, to maple roasted celeriac ice cream in New York.

Even devout carnivores are starting to pay attention.

For novice cooks, don’t judge a book by its cover. Pick up this ugly duckling root in the vegetable aisle. Its character is both light and creamy, and it makes a delicious soup when combined with stronger flavours such as bacon lardons, truffle oil or almonds.

Celeriac rosti with flat mushrooms Celeriac rosti with flat mushrooms
Celeriac tasting plate of poached, remoulade and puree, with candied spiced walnuts and beetroot Celeriac tasting plate of poached, remoulade and puree, with candied spiced walnuts and beetroot
Select for slide 1 Select for slide 2

For a comforting low carbohydrate alternative to potato, mash it with butter and Parmesan.

These celeriac rosti are great for brunch, when you can choose to top them with smoked salmon, black pudding or baked mushrooms.

GARY’S WAY... CELERIAC TASTING PLATE OF POACHED, REMOULADE AND PUREE, WITH CANDIED SPICED WALNUTS AND BEETROOT
Vegetarian cooking divides opinion among chefs. Most get in a tizzy when they have to adapt menus at the last minute, whether it be for vegetarians or vegans.

The one thing I will say is, it’s always better if a vegetarian gives a little notice ahead of arrival, and even more so if they are on a vegan diet.

A small bit of notice means I have time to purchase a few ingredients in order to give a vegetarian or vegan ample choice, just like our other guests.

This celeriac dish has been one of our most popular creations at the restaurant in recent years. When nonvegetarians are ordering the vegetarian dishes, you know you’ve hit the mark, and that’s exactly what happens with this cracker.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.