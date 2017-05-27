Big breweries muscle in on the micro scene

Large companies are investing more in the craft beer market - but does it matter?

Sorcha Hamilton

Big breweries are going to continue to muscle in on the micro scene.

Big breweries are going to continue to muscle in on the micro scene.

 

“Near beer” is a new kind of sparkling low-alcohol water drink that sounds like it’s been made in a land far, far away from anything that tastes good.

Interestingly, AB InBev, the owner of Budweiser, has decided they need more “near beers” to complement their flagship lager and rejuvenate their stature in the beverage market.

It’s all part of their $2 billion drive to shake things up and tackle the growth of craft beer – in a large part by buying up microbreweries.

The North Carolina Wicked Weed group is the latest small brewery to be bought by the mammoth drinks group and is their 10th craft brewery acquisition in the US.

Lagunitas, another well-established US microbrewery whose beers seem to be appearing more and more on the shelves and taps in this part of the world, is now fully owned by the Heineken group.

On the European scene, Scotland’s “punk” Brewdog last month announced that a private equity firm had bought a 22 per cent stake in the company.

London brewery Camden Town was bought out by AB InBev in 2015 (Brewdog, at the time, said they would stop stocking them in their bars following the move).

In Ireland, Franciscan Well was one of the first Irish craft breweries to draw interest from the macro sector and was bought out by Molson Coors in 2013. Last month Hijos de Rivera (owners of the Estrella brand) bought a 32 per cent stake in O’Hara’s, one of Ireland’s oldest microbreweries.

By the way things have been looking recently, big breweries are going to continue to muscle in on the micro scene.

In a way, their growing interest has solidified craft beer’s place in the market – officially it’s not a fad (and never really was).

Yes, craft beer is here to stay – though who owns or makes your favourite pint is worth keeping an eye on.

@ITbeerista

beerista@irishtimes.com

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.