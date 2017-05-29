Big appetites needed for Polish/Irish food feast

More than 12 courses will be on offer – and that’s just from the visitors – at a banquet bringing Polish and Irish food lovers together

Marie Claire Digby

Polish celebrity chef Damian Wawrzyniak is cooking a 12-course banquet in Dublin. Photograph: Mark Sherratt

Polish celebrity chef Damian Wawrzyniak is cooking a 12-course banquet in Dublin. Photograph: Mark Sherratt

 

A UK-based Polish celebrity chef who made a traditional babka cake in Mary Berry’s kitchen that the doyenne of baking described as “sheer perfection” on her BBC Tv show, is cooking a 12-course feast in Dublin.

Damian Wawrzyniak, who has worked at Noma in Copenhagen, and with Jamie Oliver in the UK, is joining forces with Irish chef Andrew Rudd for the event at Medley, near the Westin hotel in Dublin 2, on Sunday, June 4th.

The event is called a Polish-Irish Feast and is part of the nationwide PolskaEire Festival, which runs until June 18th. It is open to the public, and both Irish and Polish guests are expected for what sounds like it could become a competitive eating event.

12-course feast

The 12-course feast will include chicken broth with handmade kluski (dumplings); pork schnitzel, bigos (hunters’ stew); pork loin with plum and juniper sauce; pork pierogi (more dumplings). Side dishes of herring, eggs; salads and root vegetables will fill any gaps, and the dessert selection will include apple strudel, Polish raspberry cheesecake and hand rolled knedle (yet more dumplings), stuffed with cherries.

As if that wasn’t more than enough food, Medley owner Andrew Rudd and his head chef Vincent Blake will be cooking some Irish dishes to introduce to the banquet.

Closer communities

The aim of the festival, and the feast, is “to bring the two communities closer, and there is no better was to do it than through food and drink”, says Nikola Sekowska-Moroney, cultural affairs co-ordinator at the Polish embassy in Dublin.

Tickets, €47.97, are now on sale at Eventbrite, and cost €45 (€47.97 with booking fee). Doors open at noon and the feasting is expected to begin at 1pm, and continue until the last man or woman standing concedes defeat. There will be a full bar available, as well as Polish cocktails and Zubrówka vodka.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.