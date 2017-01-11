Beets are roots to relish with this versatile preserve

I keep buying beetroot when I see them at the markets. I come home with a big muddy bunch on a Saturday and realise Thursday’s beets are still sitting there waiting to be eaten. So I’m always on the look out for new ways to use them.

During a major kitchen declutter last year, I gave away my juicer. I regretted it almost right away. Yes, there is much more space in my cupboard, but now I can’t make juices.

In the cleaning fog, I failed to predict that particular outcome and was more focussed on making my streamlined workspace a shrine to minimalism.

Blitzing vegetables and fruit to a pulp and sieving them is just not the same. Beetroot turns frothy and delicious when it’s juiced. I absolutely love it with some tart apples and ginger. It’s pure life in liquid form and I feel instantly energised.

As a result I’ve been looking for non-juicing recipes for the beetroot I keep buying. Beautiful vibrant yellow, candy striped chiogga and deep purple roots. This time of year, all of the produce seems to be dark green or subtle shades of parsnip, potato and turnip. It’s just so uplifting to have these varicoloured vegetables brightening up the kitchen.

The recipe I’m sharing this week can be made with any beetroot. I’ve used a mixture of colours but it always ends up a sticky dark colour.

I love beetroot relish and have found multiple uses for it – as a base for goat’s cheese tart, layered in a sandwich, or added to stew or in gravy for a piquant sweetness. Its gorgeous acidic notes come from the white wine and syrupy balsamic vinegar, with a few cloves and mustard seeds thrown in for kick. Try to remove the cloves before potting the relish so there are no surprises.

Fresh root ginger pairs beautifully with beetroot, so I’ve used a nice big chunk of it here. This is a punchy, full flavoured relish that’s great as part of a cheese board or to serve with a salad. I often dollop it onto pizza just before I take it out of the oven too. It’s perfect to use anywhere goat’s cheese is involved. Feta and cold meat are ideal pairings too.

I’ve used white wine vinegar and balsamic here. They’re more gentle and sweeter than a harsh malt vinegar. The earthy taste that is usually associated with beetroot is not here as there are so many other strong flavours vying for attention.

Beetroot relish with ginger

Makes 4 large jam jars

2 tbsp mustard seeds

1.5kg raw beetroot, peeled and cut into chunks

2 onions, peeled and halved

50g fresh ginger

250ml white wine vinegar

250ml balsamic vinegar

500g caster sugar

4 cloves

1 tsp sea salt

Place the beetroot, ginger and onions in a food processor and blitz till still quite chunky but finely chopped. You will have to do this in batches.

Place a splash of olive oil a large, heavy-based pot. Use a cast iron pot such as a Le Creuset, or a special preserving pan, as the vinegar might react with anything else. Add the mustard seeds and cook till they just begin to pop. Then simply tip in all of the remaining ingredients. Stir well to ensure everything is combined. Bring to the boil then reduce the heat to low. Simmer uncovered for about 1 1/2 hours, stirring occasionally, until the liquid becomes syrupy. Remove the cloves if you can, then pot into warm sterilised jars. Seal with a lid and label. Once open, eat within a week.