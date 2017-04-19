Banana-inspired curry shop opens in Dublin

The pop-up makes starters, main courses, sides, desserts and drinks with the fruit, with proceeds going to children's hospital

Marie Claire Digby

Banana makes its way into butter chicken, from the Fyffes Kitchen pop-up on justeat.ie

A “banana-inspired curry shop” sounds like a stretch of the imagination, however you could be ordering your dinner from one today and tucking in to three courses, side orders and drinks made with the fruit.

How about banana and courgette spiced fritters, followed by goat, banana and spinach sag with cashew rice? Vegan banana madras with cashew rice is on offer too. Even the classic butter chicken gets the bananas treatment, in apple, banana and tomato butter chicken, with banana and black onion seed naan bread on the side. There is warm banana pudding for dessert, and a bacon and banana milkshake to wash it all down.

One day only

This more than slightly bananas menu is available for one day only, from the Fyffes pop-up kitchen in Portobello, Dublin, for delivery to addresses in the Dublin 1,2,3,4,6, and 8 postcodes.

It’s a fundraiser aimed at providing new multisensory equipment for Temple Street children’s hospital, and will be available to order on the Just Eat App or at justeat.ie today, between 4.30pm and 9.30pm.

Bacon and banana milkshake

Chef Kevin Powell has devised a curry menu featuring bananas in starters, main courses, sides, desserts and drinks
Kevin Powell, chef at the Pleasants Street cafe Meet Me In The Morning, devised the menu, and will be cooking the dishes, which will be available while stocks last. Powell and his partner Robin Hashino run Gruel Guerilla, which organises supper clubs, food events and pop-ups .

Starters will cost €5, main courses are €10, and desserts from €3.50 (for a very tasty banana cream chocolate doughnut). Side dishes will add €3 to your bill, and you can try that innovative bacon and banan milkshake for €4.50.

