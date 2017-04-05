A light white Burgundy and an irresistibly warm red

Bourgogne Hautes-Côtes de Beaune 2015, Blanchard de Cordambles, 12.5%, €12.99

Part of the ongoing Lidl French Wine Sale, this a very decent light white Burgundy, with crisp yellow stone fruits, white flower aromas and a bone dry finish. Perfect with a creamy fish pie. €12.99 from Lidl while stocks last.

Les Amies Chanteuses 2015, Côtes du Rhône, 14.5%, €14.99

I am off to the Rhône next week, so I have been fine tuning my palate. On a chilly April evening, this went down a treat. Gently flowing and rounded ripe strawberry and raspberry fruits, with a nice freshness and an undercurrent of power and warmth that is quite irresistible. €14.99 from Cinnamon Cottage, Cork and Searsons, Monkstown.