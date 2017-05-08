€250,000 investment to find best Irish food and drink producers

Bord Bia and Lidl team up to get more Irish produce into stores

Marie Claire Digby

Tara McCarthy, chief executive of Bord Bia and John Paul Scally, managing director Lidl Ireland

Tara McCarthy, chief executive of Bord Bia and John Paul Scally, managing director Lidl Ireland

 

Irish food and drink is to be given prime billing across all 153 Lidl stores in this country in September. The retail giant is investing more than €250,000 in what it is calling a “supplier development programme”, called Kick Start, that will see up to 100 products selected to take part in a nationwide Best of Ireland promotion.

The programme, run and Lidl and supported by Bord Bia, is aimed at small- to medium-sized food and drinks manufacturers.

Helping manufacturers to scale up production, and providing access to a distribution network are the main aims of the scheme, and the producers selected to take part will be required to supply Lidl with a guaranteed volume of product.

Best products

In much the same way as Greek week, Spanish week and Italian week see new products introduced to Lidl’s shelves, supported by promotional activity, Best of Ireland will bring 100 of this country’s best products, selected by industry experts, to a nationwide audience.

John Paul Scally, managing director Lidl Ireland said: “We are looking to build on our already strong Irish supply base and expand our network of over 200 Irish suppliers.”

Tara McCarthy, chief executive of Bord Bia,said: “We know from experience that local food producers face significant challenges if they wish to expose their product to a national audience. I warmly welcome this initiative by Lidl Ireland as it is an invaluable opportunity for Irish producers to market and showcase their products to consumers nationwide.”

Food and drink manufacturers can apply at lidl.ie/en/kickstart.htm. Entries close on May 21st.

